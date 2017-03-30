Rosenthal to start season on DL

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Trevor Rosenthal, who battled injury this spring in Jupiter, will begin the season on the Disabled List.

Rosenthal will be replaced by Sam Tuivailala on the 25-man roster for Opening Night Sunday against the Cubs.

Rosenthal has a sore latissimus dorsi on his throwing side. It was a problem that forced him to miss his first start of the spring.

Rosenthal was the only surprise addition to the DL, which also featured Alex Reyes, John Gant and Tyler Lyons.