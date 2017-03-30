3 mumps cases reported in isolated Illinois State outbreak

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State University reports that three students have confirmed cases of mumps, meeting the state health department's definition of an outbreak.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports (http://bit.ly/2nA8csg ) Thursday that the McLean County Health Department says it has been able to link the three cases by time and place. County health officials say it's an isolated outbreak.

An Illinois State spokesman says the three infected students live off campus. The school sent an email alert across campus and is contacting students whose records show they are exempt from the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Health department officials say the sickened students are recovering and weren't hospitalized.

Mumps is caused by a virus. It's contagious and spread through coughing and sneezing. Common symptoms are fever, headache, and painfully swollen salivary glands that can cause puffy cheeks.

___

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com