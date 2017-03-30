St. Louis Zoo grizzly bear exhibit to open in September - KMOV.com

St. Louis Zoo grizzly bear exhibit to open in September

Posted: Updated:
St. Louis Zoo (Credit: KMOV) St. Louis Zoo (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Zoo officials say a new $11-million grizzly bear exhibit is expected to open in September.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports two young grizzlies housed at a Montana zoo will be brought to the new Grizzly Ridge exhibit in St. Louis this summer and acclimate there with the windows covered before they are unveiled.

The bears - a male named Huckleberry and a female named Finley - each are younger than 2 years old and were orphaned in Montana last year when state wildlife officials there killed their mother.

The St. Louis zoo hasn't had grizzly bears since March 2015, when 25-year-old male grizzly Bert died after residing at the zoo since 1991.

There are about 1,500 grizzly bears in the wild in the continental United States.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

  • LocalMore>>

  • Decomposed body found in Creve Coeur park

    Decomposed body found in Creve Coeur park

    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:41:06 GMT
    Creve Coeur police are investigating after a body was found in the area of Malcolm Terrace Park Friday. (Credit: KMOV)Creve Coeur police are investigating after a body was found in the area of Malcolm Terrace Park Friday. (Credit: KMOV)

    Creve Coeur police are investigating after a body was found in the area of Malcom Terrace Park Friday. The body, already decomposed was found just after 6 p.m. in a creek bed by someone walking in the area. 

    More >

    Creve Coeur police are investigating after a body was found in the area of Malcom Terrace Park Friday. The body, already decomposed was found just after 6 p.m. in a creek bed by someone walking in the area. 

    More >

  • Illinois man charged with kidnapping Chinese U of I student

    Illinois man charged with kidnapping Chinese U of I student

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:55:50 GMT
    This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Police said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman from a central Illinois university town, as a kidnapping.This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Police said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman from a central Illinois university town, as a kidnapping.

    Kidnapping charges were filed Friday against a central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead. 

    More >

    Kidnapping charges were filed Friday against a central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead. 

    More >

  • Official: Illinois will miss deadline to pass budget, consequences hover

    Official: Illinois will miss deadline to pass budget, consequences hover

    Friday, June 30 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-06-30 23:04:50 GMT
    AP ImagesAP Images

    A $36.5 billion plan to rebuild Illinois' crumbling finances passed a critical test on Friday, but a powerful legislative leader said no deal would be reached before a midnight deadline — meaning Illinois will enter its third consecutive fiscal year without a budget.

    More >

    A $36.5 billion plan to rebuild Illinois' crumbling finances passed a critical test on Friday, but a powerful legislative leader said no deal would be reached before a midnight deadline — meaning Illinois will enter its third consecutive fiscal year without a budget.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly