Think airline, not route when it comes to international travel a - KMOV.com

Think airline, not route when it comes to international travel at Lambert

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Nagus, Investigative Reporter
Connect
A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft performs its demonstration flight during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Monday, June 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft performs its demonstration flight during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Monday, June 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A Colorado-based aviation consultant is offering his insight into St. Louis' attempt to attract international carriers to the airport. 

Michael Boyd runs Boyd Group International and said to think airline, not route when it comes international travel from Lambert.

"The driver is that European airlines have connecting hubs and they need feed traffic,” Boyd said.

Boyd told News 4 Lambert offers potential feed from not only St. Louis, but cities like Springfield, Illinois and Columbia, Missouri. 

Although nearby cities like Nashville and Indianapolis are also competing for international traffic, Boyd said: "it's not either-or." 

He added that the most likely candidate for international expansion in St. Louis is British Airways, but "more distantly" Lufthansa-to-Frankfurt offers another possibility. 

Boyd stressed, "The main potential for regular scheduled, mainline flights (as opposed to seasonal vacation-focused service) is for BA (British Airways) to London. For now, that runs the table, as they say at the pool hall." 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

  • LocalMore>>

  • Decomposed body found in Creve Coeur park

    Decomposed body found in Creve Coeur park

    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:41:06 GMT
    Creve Coeur police are investigating after a body was found in the area of Malcolm Terrace Park Friday. (Credit: KMOV)Creve Coeur police are investigating after a body was found in the area of Malcolm Terrace Park Friday. (Credit: KMOV)

    Creve Coeur police are investigating after a body was found in the area of Malcom Terrace Park Friday. The body, already decomposed was found just after 6 p.m. in a creek bed by someone walking in the area. 

    More >

    Creve Coeur police are investigating after a body was found in the area of Malcom Terrace Park Friday. The body, already decomposed was found just after 6 p.m. in a creek bed by someone walking in the area. 

    More >

  • Illinois man charged with kidnapping Chinese U of I student

    Illinois man charged with kidnapping Chinese U of I student

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:55:50 GMT
    This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Police said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman from a central Illinois university town, as a kidnapping.This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Police said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman from a central Illinois university town, as a kidnapping.

    Kidnapping charges were filed Friday against a central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead. 

    More >

    Kidnapping charges were filed Friday against a central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead. 

    More >

  • Official: Illinois will miss deadline to pass budget, consequences hover

    Official: Illinois will miss deadline to pass budget, consequences hover

    Friday, June 30 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-06-30 23:04:50 GMT
    AP ImagesAP Images

    A $36.5 billion plan to rebuild Illinois' crumbling finances passed a critical test on Friday, but a powerful legislative leader said no deal would be reached before a midnight deadline — meaning Illinois will enter its third consecutive fiscal year without a budget.

    More >

    A $36.5 billion plan to rebuild Illinois' crumbling finances passed a critical test on Friday, but a powerful legislative leader said no deal would be reached before a midnight deadline — meaning Illinois will enter its third consecutive fiscal year without a budget.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly