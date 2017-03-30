Think airline, not route when it comes to international travel at Lambert

A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft performs its demonstration flight during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Monday, June 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A Colorado-based aviation consultant is offering his insight into St. Louis' attempt to attract international carriers to the airport.

Michael Boyd runs Boyd Group International and said to think airline, not route when it comes international travel from Lambert.

"The driver is that European airlines have connecting hubs and they need feed traffic,” Boyd said.

Boyd told News 4 Lambert offers potential feed from not only St. Louis, but cities like Springfield, Illinois and Columbia, Missouri.

Although nearby cities like Nashville and Indianapolis are also competing for international traffic, Boyd said: "it's not either-or."

He added that the most likely candidate for international expansion in St. Louis is British Airways, but "more distantly" Lufthansa-to-Frankfurt offers another possibility.

Boyd stressed, "The main potential for regular scheduled, mainline flights (as opposed to seasonal vacation-focused service) is for BA (British Airways) to London. For now, that runs the table, as they say at the pool hall."

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved