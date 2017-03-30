170SB at Forest Park Parkway reopen following multi-vehicle crash

LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of southbound Interstate 170 are open following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

The crash, which involved a semi-truck and six other vehicles, occurred near Forest Park Parkway just before 7 a.m.

All lanes of the interstate were closed while an ambulance was seen tending to a patient. When the ambulance left the scene, one lane was reopened to traffic.All lanes were reopen around 8:20 a.m.

Details regarding injuries have not been released.

