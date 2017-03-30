Kinloch remains identified as Monica Sykes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five months after her disappearance, police have identified human remains found in Kinloch as belonging to Monica Sykes, a family member told News 4 Thursday morning.

Sykes was last seen in late October. Police said she walked out of her Berkeley home and entered a white car.

In early February, the non-profit group Texas Equusearch was in the area searching for Sykes. During the search, human remains were found in Kinloch.

The 25-year-old’s family had offered a $20,000 reward for information regarding her disappearance.

News 4 spoke with Sykes' mother, Regina, earlier in the week, who said she was still holding out hope and that she believed the remains found were not her daughter.

Earlier this month, News 4 learned Robert Howard, who was placed on administrative leave from the Berkeley Police Department in connection to Sykes' disappearance, is no longer an officer at the department. The night before she went missing, Sykes reportedly stayed the night at Howard's home. Capt. Art Jackson, the interim Chief of the Berkeley Police Department, said Howard was not a suspect or person of interest in the case, but would not provide any more details on why he was let go.

The family member told News 4 they were notified Tuesday that the remains had been identified.

Sykes' cause of death has not been released.

