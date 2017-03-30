Oregon Zoo asking for help naming otter pups - KMOV.com

Oregon Zoo asking for help naming otter pups

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Otter Pups (Credit: Oregon Zoo) Otter Pups (Credit: Oregon Zoo)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Oregon Zoo wants is asking the public to help name their newest otter pups.

The pups, one girl and one boy, were born four weeks ago to Tilly and weigh about two pounds each.

The zoo is asking people to vote on their favorite names by clicking here

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly