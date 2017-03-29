Police arrest thieves allegedly targeting storage units in St. Charles, St. Louis Counties

Police in Overland helped break up a crime ring targeting storage units across the St. Louis area. (Credit: Police)

OVERLAND (KMOV.com) – Police in Overland helped break up a crime ring targeting storage units across the St. Louis area.

Donald Jones, 34, of Moscow Mills and Clayton Price, 36, of St Charles are both charged with four counts of stealing after police say they rented a U-Haul and broke into several storage units at A1 U Store on Page Avenue in Overland.

Surveillance video helped track down the suspects, and so did the fact that Jones was wearing an ankle monitor.

“Jones was wearing a ankle bracelet from a prior offense of some sort and those of course have GPS tracking, so unfortunately for him, that put him right where he shouldn’t have been,” said Chief Michael Laws of Overland Police Department.

Court records indicate they stole everything from guns to purses to cash to $13,000 in athletic shoes from the storage lockers.

Now investigators in St. Ann, St. Charles City and St. Charles County are working to connect Jones and Price to similar crimes.

St. Ann Police say they found property stolen from their victims in a St. Charles County storage locker. St. Charles City Police say they found some of their stolen property in an Overland storage locker.

Police believe the two were renting out lockers and storing their stolen goods across St. Louis and St Charles. But they also believe others were helping, that’s why they say more charges could be coming.

St. Charles County police spokesperson says Jones and Price are suspects in several stealing cases and they are also working to identify victims from the “substantial amount of property” recovered at storage units in their area.

Police say anyone who stores items at Thoele Storage on N. Hwy 94, Public Storage on N. Lindbergh, Midland Storage on Midland Blvd, A1 U Store on Page Ave, A Storage Inn on Old Hwy 94, or Public Storage on S Old Hwy 94 is urged to check their belongings.

