Same stretch of road site of 2 fatal hit-and-run accidents within a month

Lindbergh near Old Halls Ferry has been the site of 2 fatal hit-and-run accidents in the span of a month. Credit: KMOV

A family is speaking out after they lost a loved one in a hit-and-run accident.

The family says their loved one was killed on the same stretch of road where 68-year-old Erick Kimani was struck and killed just last week on Highway 67 west of Old Halls Ferry.

"He was never just a friend to his friends, he was never just a coworker to his coworkers, they truly embraced him as family because he was just that kind of person," says Sherry Allen.

That is how she remembers her brother, Ronald Haynie. In February, he was hit by a car and killed while attempting to cross Highway 67 near Halls Ferry Road.

It's right across the street from where his mother, Cherylnn Haynie, lives.

"I heard that hit and I came out and started saying Ronald, Ronald, Ronald," she says.

Haynie says she got in her car and went to the crash scene.

"As soon as I stepped out and saw his face, I knew he was gone, that hit, nobody could have survived that," she says.

Haynie says her son was not only a big brother, he was father and veteran.

"It has been hard, trying to take it one day at a time and I thought I was doing okay in the beginning and then that other guy," she says referring to Kimani.

Haynie says with two deaths along the same stretch of dangerous road to walk on, something needs to be done.

"I am trying to understand why it is happening the way it is happening because it is too dark out here. Sidewalks, we need sidewalks, people walk to the store all the time and at night," she says.



Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved