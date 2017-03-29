Elementary student honored for saving man’s life - KMOV.com

Elementary student honored for saving man’s life

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Connect
A Dewey Elementary student was honored for his bravery for noticing a house on fire through his classroom window. (Credit: KMOV) A Dewey Elementary student was honored for his bravery for noticing a house on fire through his classroom window. (Credit: KMOV)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

An elementary student was honored at the "Do the Right Thing of Greater St. Louis" ceremony on Wednesday for saving a man's life. 

"We were sitting and having a morning meeting and he jumped up and started yelling about smoke coming out of the roof," said Jenise Bisher, Dylan's teacher.

On the morning of Feb. 6, Dylan Robinson of Dewey Elementary in St. Louis spotted a fire across the street through a classroom window.

“I told Ms. Pritcher we need to call the fire department,” said Dylan.

Dylan's teacher said he loves firefighters and talks about them and the fire department every day. 

“Due to Dylan’s quick reaction, a man’s life was saved and the house was not completely destroyed. Dylan has a deep respect for firefighters and talks about them every day,” said Bisher.

While Dylan’s remains a little shy about the honor, he said his classmates congratulated him as he arrived back at school after the ceremony.

“Super excited for him and very proud of all the kids, for all the kids that could have done this he was just a really special one,” said Bisher.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

  • LocalMore>>

  • Decomposed body found in Creve Coeur park

    Decomposed body found in Creve Coeur park

    Friday, June 30 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-07-01 03:12:14 GMT
    (Credit: KMOV).(Credit: KMOV).

    Creve Coeur police are investigating after a body was found in the area of Malcom Terrace Park Friday. The body, already decomposed was found just after 6 p.m. in a creek bed by someone walking in the area. 

    More >

    Creve Coeur police are investigating after a body was found in the area of Malcom Terrace Park Friday. The body, already decomposed was found just after 6 p.m. in a creek bed by someone walking in the area. 

    More >

  • Illinois man charged with kidnapping Chinese U of I student

    Illinois man charged with kidnapping Chinese U of I student

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:55:50 GMT
    This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Police said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman from a central Illinois university town, as a kidnapping.This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Police said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman from a central Illinois university town, as a kidnapping.

    Kidnapping charges were filed Friday against a central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead. 

    More >

    Kidnapping charges were filed Friday against a central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead. 

    More >

  • Official: Illinois will miss deadline to pass budget, consequences hover

    Official: Illinois will miss deadline to pass budget, consequences hover

    Friday, June 30 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-06-30 23:04:50 GMT
    AP ImagesAP Images

    A $36.5 billion plan to rebuild Illinois' crumbling finances passed a critical test on Friday, but a powerful legislative leader said no deal would be reached before a midnight deadline — meaning Illinois will enter its third consecutive fiscal year without a budget.

    More >

    A $36.5 billion plan to rebuild Illinois' crumbling finances passed a critical test on Friday, but a powerful legislative leader said no deal would be reached before a midnight deadline — meaning Illinois will enter its third consecutive fiscal year without a budget.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly