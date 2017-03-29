Police say one step will prevent most car break-ins

Arnold police are investigating a recent rash of car break-ins where thieves stole cash, credit cards and two handguns.

Thieves stole $100 worth of tools from Michela Brewer-Hungate's car on Blossom Drive.



"It's very disturbing that there are people that come into our neighborhood and think they can just open my car doors and take things out of it. It's scary because I have two small kids," said Brewer-Hungate.



A neighbor's surveillance camera recorded video of two men approaching her house and breaking into her car. Police say most car break-ins can be prevented by just locking your car doors. All of the recent victims left their vehicles unlocked.



"I was so angry and frustrated, partially at myself because I guess I didn't lock the car after all."



Up to eight cars were hit over a three-day period. Thieves also broke into cars on nearby Doe Run Drive. Dan Pitts lives on the street and said he avoided being a victim by always locking his car doors but his neighbor wasn't so lucky.



Pitts said, "Unfortunately for my neighbors where he left his doors open and they stole some change out of his truck and they could have stolen tools and everything else, but his lights came on and they didn't hang around long."



Arnold police say sometimes thieves will break a window to get into a car but usually, that's if something of value is left out in plain view.





Investigators tell News 4 they arrested one suspect but don't know if he's one of the men in the surveillance video. They're still searching for other suspects.







