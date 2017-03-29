Police say one step will prevent most car break-ins - KMOV.com

Police say one step will prevent most car break-ins

Posted: Updated:
Thieves were caught on camera breaking into a car in Arnold, Mo. recently. Credit: KMOV Thieves were caught on camera breaking into a car in Arnold, Mo. recently. Credit: KMOV
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Arnold police are investigating a recent rash of car break-ins where thieves stole cash, credit cards and two handguns. 

Thieves stole $100 worth of tools from Michela Brewer-Hungate's car on Blossom Drive.

"It's very disturbing that there are people that come into our neighborhood and think they can just open my car doors and take things out of it. It's scary because I have two small kids," said Brewer-Hungate.

A neighbor's surveillance camera recorded video of two men approaching her house and breaking into her car. Police say most car break-ins can be prevented by just locking your car doors. All of the recent victims left their vehicles unlocked. 

"I was so angry and frustrated, partially at myself because I guess I didn't lock the car after all."

Up to eight cars were hit over a three-day period. Thieves also broke into cars on nearby Doe Run Drive. Dan Pitts lives on the street and said he avoided being a victim by always locking his car doors but his neighbor wasn't so lucky.

Pitts said, "Unfortunately for my neighbors where he left his doors open and they stole some change out of his truck and they could have stolen tools and everything else, but his lights came on and they didn't hang around long."

Arnold police say sometimes thieves will break a window to get into a car but usually, that's if something of value is left out in plain view.


Investigators tell News 4 they arrested one suspect but don't know if he's one of the men in the surveillance video. They're still searching for other suspects.



Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved


















 

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

  • LocalMore>>

  • Decomposed body found in Creve Coeur park

    Decomposed body found in Creve Coeur park

    Friday, June 30 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-07-01 03:12:14 GMT
    (Credit: KMOV).(Credit: KMOV).

    Creve Coeur police are investigating after a body was found in the area of Malcom Terrace Park Friday. The body, already decomposed was found just after 6 p.m. in a creek bed by someone walking in the area. 

    More >

    Creve Coeur police are investigating after a body was found in the area of Malcom Terrace Park Friday. The body, already decomposed was found just after 6 p.m. in a creek bed by someone walking in the area. 

    More >

  • Illinois man charged with kidnapping Chinese U of I student

    Illinois man charged with kidnapping Chinese U of I student

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:55:50 GMT
    This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Police said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman from a central Illinois university town, as a kidnapping.This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Police said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman from a central Illinois university town, as a kidnapping.

    Kidnapping charges were filed Friday against a central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead. 

    More >

    Kidnapping charges were filed Friday against a central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead. 

    More >

  • Official: Illinois will miss deadline to pass budget, consequences hover

    Official: Illinois will miss deadline to pass budget, consequences hover

    Friday, June 30 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-06-30 23:04:50 GMT
    AP ImagesAP Images

    A $36.5 billion plan to rebuild Illinois' crumbling finances passed a critical test on Friday, but a powerful legislative leader said no deal would be reached before a midnight deadline — meaning Illinois will enter its third consecutive fiscal year without a budget.

    More >

    A $36.5 billion plan to rebuild Illinois' crumbling finances passed a critical test on Friday, but a powerful legislative leader said no deal would be reached before a midnight deadline — meaning Illinois will enter its third consecutive fiscal year without a budget.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly