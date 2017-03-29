Illinois bill would rename I-55 after President Obama - KMOV.com

Illinois bill would rename I-55 after President Obama

(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) -- The "Barack Obama Presidential Expressway" came one step closer to becoming a reality on Tuesday.

Illinois lawmakers in the Regulation, Roads, and Bridge Committee approved the bill that would name I-55 from East St. Louis to Chicago the Barack Obama Presidential Expressway 6-5 in a partisan vote down party lines, the Belleville News Democrat reports.

“We can imagine that then state Senator Obama made many trips between Springfield and Chicago on Interstate 55, so it is very fitting that we rename Interstate 55 as the Barack Obama Expressway,” Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago told the Chicago Sun-Times

Read the bill here

Last week, Legislation to make the 44th president's Aug. 4th birthday a state holiday fell six votes short. Chicago Democratic Rep. Sonya Harper says it would honor a man who adopted Chicago as his home and served in the Illinois State Senate.

But Rep. Steven Andersson of Geneva suggested it be honorary. The Republican floor leader says even Obama wouldn't want the cash-strapped state to give state workers another paid day off.

