Local high school raise money for future veterans' honor flight

A group of members from the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight went to Parkway South high school to meet with freshman students that raised money to cover an entire honor flight.

With the future honor flight, 20 veterans will be able to bring along a guest for an all-expenses paid day-trip to our nation’s capital.

The students raised $12,600 from seeking donations and selling cookie dough.

Some students have a personal connection to veterans.

“My grandpa fought in the Korean War, so he is a veteran. I've always had a connection with Veterans," said Koree Rowe.

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight conducts ten of these trips every year between March and November.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.