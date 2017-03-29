Family of woman shot at Ladue Schnucks says her estranged husban - KMOV.com

Family of woman shot at Ladue Schnucks says her estranged husband was abusive

Kat Hutson was shot by her estranged husband Michael. Credit: KMOV Kat Hutson was shot by her estranged husband Michael. Credit: KMOV
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The family of a woman who was shot by her husband at a Schnucks store in Ladue said he abused her.

Michael Hutson shot his estranged wife Kat Hutson around 5:00 a.m. at the Schnucks on Clayton near Lindbergh as Kat was arriving to work. Officers later found Michael slumped over the wheel of a blue minivan in Richmond Heights. Police believe he killed himself.

Kat is currently in critical condition, her brother Howard Morton said.

Court records show Kat successfully filed a restraining order against Michael in June 2016.

Morton said he is thinking about how his sister can move in, especially with piling medical bills.

“The medical bills and the recovery, I can’t even begin to put it into words, but I know she’s a very tough individual much like the rest of her family. We’re gonna stand behind her and give her the push that she needs,” said Morton.

Morton said one of the bullets severed an artery in her shoulder. Kat has already undergone two surgeries and may need more.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help with Kat's medical bills.

For more on how you can spot signs of an abusive relationship, click here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

