Man accused of stealing jewelry from church on SLU’s campus

Otis Brown, 55, is accused of stealing jewelry from two women at a church on the SLU campus. Credit: SLMPD

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing jewelry from two women in the St. Francis Xavier Church located on St. Louis University’s campus on Saturday.

Otis Brown, Jr., 55, is charged with stealing $750 or more.

Two women told police they placed their belongings in a private room during a wedding ceremony at the church and locked the door. When a church employee later returned to the room she discovered the door was open.

The victims found their rings had been stolen from inside their purses.

A witness reported seeing the suspect, who is known to church employees, inside the private room.

Brown is being held on a $25,000 or 10 percent cash-only bond.

