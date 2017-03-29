Here's how you can watch the Cardinals for $5 in April

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals have partnered with Community Coffee to give fans $5 tickets for upcoming games.

Fans can purchase the discounted tickets for the games against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 17-19 and the games against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 25-27.

Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

