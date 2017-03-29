Endangered Person Advisory canceled for teen who does not have medications

Alyssa Williams, 17, was last seen in the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road Monday (Credit: St. Louis County Police)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Monday night.

Alyssa Williams was last seen leaving her home in the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road around 7:30 p.m.

Friday, police said she was found safe.

