Endangered Person Advisory canceled for teen who does not have m - KMOV.com

Endangered Person Advisory canceled for teen who does not have medications

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Alyssa Williams, 17, was last seen in the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road Monday (Credit: St. Louis County Police) Alyssa Williams, 17, was last seen in the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road Monday (Credit: St. Louis County Police)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Monday night.

Alyssa Williams was last seen leaving her home in the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road around 7:30 p.m.

Friday, police said she was found safe. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly