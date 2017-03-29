First 300 in line to get passes to attend Chuck Berry's funeral

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)—Chuck Berry’s funeral will take place on Sunday, April 9 in his hometown of St. Louis.

The public will be able to pay their final respects to Berry during an open viewing from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Pageant, located at 6161 Delmar Boulevard.

Due to limited seating, a service for family and friends celebrating Berry’s life will follow. However, passes to the funeral will be given out to the first 300 people in line outside at Pageant at 11:30 a.m.

Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr. died at his St. Charles County home on March 18. He was 90-years-old.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved