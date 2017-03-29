Fire damages Fairview Heights home week after drive-by shooting

Home in the 9700 block of Old Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights damaged by fire (Credit: KMOV)

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Fairview Heights home sustained heavy damage during an overnight fire.

Firefighters were called to the home, located in the 9700 block of Old Lincoln Trail, around 1 a.m.

According to officials, the home’s occupants were staying elsewhere following a drive-by shooting on March 22, when multiple shots were fired into the home just after midnight. No one was injured during the shooting.

Fire officials said there is nothing they have seen to consider the fire suspicious, but the state fire marshal is coming in to investigate. They also said it is unclear if the drive-by shooting and fire are related.

Anyone with information regarding the fire or shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477 or the police department at 618-489-2100.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved