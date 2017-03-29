Woman killed, 2 hospitalized following overnight crash in South City

A multi-vehicle accident has shut down all lanes of westbound Interstate 70.More >
A bullet was found lodged in the dash of a woman’s car after a rolling gun battle in downtown St. Louis overnight.More >
A major financial ratings agency has downgraded the University of Missouri system's credit outlook from stable to negative, citing enrollment declines on the flagship campus in Columbia and declining state...More >
A Missouri resident has tested positive for the Bourbon virus, which is transmitted by ticks.More >
