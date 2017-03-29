Woman killed, 2 hospitalized following overnight crash in South City

Accident reconstruction crews on southbound I-55 following an overnight fatal crash (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A woman was killed and two people were hospitalized following an overnight crash in south St. Louis.

The woman’s 2006 Honda Civic was entering the ramp onto southbound Interstate 55 from Gravois when it went down the grass embankment, crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 2008 Mazda 6 just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

After striking the Mazda, the woman’s vehicle continued going north in the southbound lanes and struck a 1998 Ford F-150 head on.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda was hospitalized with minor injuries and the driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition.

All southbound lanes of the interstate were closed at the Interstate 44 split until around 5 a.m. while accident reconstruction crews investigated.

The deceased woman’s identity has not been released.

