Another group of local veterans takes an honor flight to Washington D.C.

22 veterans of World War Two and the Korean War returned to St. Louis Tuesday night after an honor flight in Washington D.C.

The honor flight started at 3:30 a.m. when the veterans departed for the nation’s capital, where they visited many sites, including the war memorials.

“They were really good, and the bus ride wasn’t bad,” said World War Two veteran Gene Lexa.

Family and friends were waiting when they arrived back in St. Louis.

“We are here to celebrate my father coming back from the honor flight. He’s been waiting 34 years, so he couldn’t wait to go,” said Terry Myers, who was waiting at Lambert Airport.

One person waiting at the airport was an 8-year-old girl, who was there to greet her great grandfather.

“It means a lot because he stood up for America and helped us create all the goodness in the world,” said Ava Clouser.

The honor flight was made possible by an organization called the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. Its next honor flight is scheduled for April.

