Man facing felony charge for attempting to use fake 'movie money'

Waldron Seton is facing one felony count of forgery. (Credit: St. Louis County Police)

A St. Louis County man is behind bars, charged with trying to pass "Hollywood Money" for the real thing.

Police said 26-year-old Waldron Seton tried to buy an iPad on Craigslist, however, when he met up with the seller, he gave them the fake money.

The seller quickly realized the money wasn't real and called the police.

News 4 first reported about the fake "movie money" circulating around St. Louis in early March. Since then, a Soulard bartender turned down an unidentified man who tried to use the fake money in his bar twice.

Seton is now facing one felony count of forgery.

