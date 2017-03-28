Ex-St. Peters mayor pleads guilty to another federal charge

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former suburban St. Louis mayor who has already served time in federal prison has pleaded guilty to another federal crime.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2nxPD9x ) reports that 45-year-old Shawn Brown pleaded guilty Tuesday to mail fraud for bilking an employer out of $65,000. An assistant U.S. attorney says Brown could get probation at sentencing in June, but repayment is required.

Brown was mayor of St. Peters from 2004 to 2006. He received an 18-month sentence in 2007 for soliciting and accepting a $2,750 bribe from a company that installed red-light cameras.

In the latest case, Brown used money from his employer, an environmental services company, to make personal purchases. The scheme was uncovered in 2014 when Brown suffered a stroke and someone else took over his duties.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.