Former umpire for youth sports sentenced to prison after failing to register as sex offender

SWANSEA, Illinois (KMOV) - A former youth baseball umpire will spend three years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 

Swansea police said Dennis Cotton had been umpiring baseball games in the Smithton School District for about a year before he was caught. 

According to police, he did not disclose that he was working for a school district on his registry form. 

Cotton's conviction stems from a 2003 incident in Arizona with a teen girl. 

