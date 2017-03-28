Former umpire for youth sports sentenced to prison after failing to register as sex offender

Dennis Cotton was arrested by police after they say he umpired youth sports and failed to register as a sex offender. (Photo: Swansea PD)

SWANSEA, Illinois (KMOV) - A former youth baseball umpire will spend three years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

Swansea police said Dennis Cotton had been umpiring baseball games in the Smithton School District for about a year before he was caught.

According to police, he did not disclose that he was working for a school district on his registry form.

Cotton's conviction stems from a 2003 incident in Arizona with a teen girl.

