Police: Man who solicited prostitution shot at in Wood River

Police say three people are in custody after a man was shot at while soliciting prostitution. (Credit: Wood River Police Department)

Three people are facing charges after a man was shot at while soliciting prostitution inside a Wood River home, Monday morning.

Police responded to an emergency call around 10:30 a.m., after a man told authorities he was shot at inside a home near West Penning Ave. and Haller St.

When officers arrived at the home, the man who was shot at told police he went to the residence after talking to 28-year-old Courtney Womack to exchanged money for sex.

The man said after a short time of being in the bedroom, another man entered the room and fired a gun in his direction.

Police identified Raymond A. Fields, 40, as the male suspect. Fields has a violent history; including attempted murder and robbery.

Authorities said a woman, later identified as Womack, was contacted via cell phone inside the residence during the time and after 20 minutes left the home.

Womack was uncooperative and denied Fields was inside the home, police say.

A short time later, another woman and a small child exited the residence after being told over a loud speaker to do so.

The woman was identified as Womack’s mother, Michelle Gentry. Police said the small child with Gentry was Womack’s and Fields’ child.

Authorities also said Gentry denied Fields was inside the home.

After a short standoff, Fields was observed trying to sneak out the back door. He was immediately arrested.

Following an obtained search warrant, police found a gun inside the home.

Raymond T. Fields, 40, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Fields bond is set at $100,000.

Womack is facing aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstructing justice. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Womack’s mother, Michelle A. Gentry is facing one count of obstructing justice. Gentry’s bond is set at $20,000.

Police said the child is in the custody of DCFS.

