News 4 Schools: Lafayette High School students go to Peru

Some Spanish students from Lafayette High School will be taking supplies to Peru.

Some Spanish students at Lafayette High School are going to Peru to not only enhance their education but also to help.

Around 12 students will be going the South American country at the end of May. Their instructor says it will be a chance for immersion or a way for students to fully immerse themselves in the Spanish language and culture.

They will also see the world famous Machu Picchu site up close.

The students are also bringing essential health care supplies to Peruvian students.

