The Perryville Tornado: One month later

March 28 marks one month since a tornado ripped through Perry County, Missouri.

With winds up to 180 miles an hour, it left a path of devastation 14 miles long.

Now, clean up is about 90 percent complete after downed trees were left covering the ground and debris from homes were scattered throughout the area. However, there is still much work that needs to be done.

Robert Bush said the home that his grandfather built in 1917 survived the tornado, but it did thousands of dollars worth of damage. He's still in the process of getting bids for repairs.

For example, his barn out back was lifted off of its foundation and smashed back down on the ground.

"See all the damage, that's all our trees, just thankful dad passed in '14 and didn't have to see it," Bush said.

Some heavily damaged homes still stand, and new houses are starting to be built on the foundations of the homes that were left destroyed.

For days after the tornado, volunteers flooded the area looking to help.

"Tremendous, unbelievable, had 6,000 people here in the first week," Ken Baer, Mayor of Perryville, said. "Phenomenal job, an army of people picking up trash, impressive to see," he continued.

The mayor said the city's role in recovery is pretty much complete. The only thing left to do is expedite the building permit process.

However, the devastation has left a burden on many dealing with the aftermath.

According to Hank Voelker, the Perry County Emergency Management Director, residents in the area are stressed while picking up the pieces. He said emotions have been pretty raw, but things are getting better.

The local hospital is providing counseling services.

