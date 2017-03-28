US Chess Championship underway in St. Louis

Grand master Fabiano Caruna is participating in the US Chess Championship in St. Louis. Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The nation's top chess players are gathering in St. Louis for the U.S. Chess Championship.

The event features the nation's top 24 chess players and will crown both the U.S. champion and the U.S. women's champion. It began Tuesday at the Chess Club & Scholastic Center of St. Louis and will continue through April 10. This year marks the ninth straight year that St. Louis has hosted the national championships.

Last year's U.S. champion, Fabiano Caruana, is ranked third in the world, and is among the competitors in St. Louis. The women's field includes reigning champion Nazi Paikidze and seven-time U.S. champion Irina Krush, along with two young talents, 15-year-old Jennifer Yu and 13-year-old Carissa Yip.

