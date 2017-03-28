Four SLMPD officers under investigation for falsely reporting hours

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Four St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers are under investigation for allegations of falsely reporting duty hours, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The Department issued the following statement:

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is conducting both internal and criminal investigations into false reporting of duty hours by four St. Louis police officers. After a month-long investigation, the department discovered inconsistencies in overtime submissions by the officers. In addition to these inconsistencies, one officer was also found in violation of the residency rule, as he lived outside the City of St. Louis.

“The actions of these officers betrayed the trust of the community and compromised the integrity of the Metropolitan Police Department,” Chief Sam Dotson said. “It is disheartening when those sworn to protect and uphold the law are accused of stealing from taxpayers. We hold our officers to a high standard and the actions of a few should not tarnish the hard work and dedication of the men and women who serve without fail.”

All four officers have been placed on administrative suspension without pay. Investigators will present the case to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for review in the coming days.

The department will provide an update at the culmination of the investigation.

News 4 has learned the identity of the officers, but we are withholding names because no wrongdoing has been found. One of the officers has been with the department for 18 years, another for 15 years, a third for 11 years and another for 3 years.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved