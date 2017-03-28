Annual GO! St. Louis Marathon causes closures across St. Louis area roads

The Go! St. Louis Marathon and Family Fitness Weekend is scheduled to have more than 20,000 participants in 10 races across the St. Louis area in the first week of April.

A Health and Fitness Expo will kick off the series of fitness events starting at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Chaifetz Area.

The ten races include a marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, 7K, 5K and the Read, Right, and Run Marathon.

A list of schedules events:

Friday, April 7

10:00 A.M. – 6 P.M. – Health & Fitness Expo, Chaifetz Arena

Saturday, April 8 – Family Fitness Day, Forest Park

7:30 A.M. – Children’s Fun Runs, Forest Park

8:00 A.M. – GO! St. Louis 5K

9:30 A.M. – Read, Right & Run Marathon

11:30 A.M. – Mature Mile

10:00 A.M. – 6 P.M. – Health & Fitness Expo, Chaifetz Arena

Sunday, April, 9 – The St. Louis Riverfront

7:00 A.M. – GO! St. Louis Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay and Mississippi 7K

Road closures:

Festival Area: Fri – Mon, April 7-10, 2017

Leonor K. Sullivan: MLK Dr. – Poplar St, 7 A.M (4/7) – 12 P.M. (4/10)

April 9 – Marathon Route with Road Closure Times:

Interstate Highway Ramps: April 9, 2017

I-64 EB at Jefferson: 6:30 A.M – 1:30 P.M.

I-44 WB at Broadway 5:30 A.M – 3 P.M.

I-44 WB at Convention: 5:30 A.M – 9 A.M

I-44 EB at Washington: 5:30 A.M – 9 A.M

Run Route: Sunday, April 9, 2017

Carr St, Westbound lanes, between LKS & 3rd St: 6:15 A.M – 2:30 P.M.

3rd St, between Carr St & MLK Dr.: 6:15 A.M – 7:30 A.M

3rd St, between MLK & Eads Bridge: 6:15 A.M – 8:30 A.M

MLK Bridge, between 3rd St & MLK Dr/Collinsville Ave: 6 A.M – 8:30 A.M

For more information about events and road closures, click here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.