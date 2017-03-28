Local company looking to hire lifeguards to staff area pools

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local company is looking to hire lifeguards to staff area pools throughout the summer.

Lifeguards Unlimited manages pools in the City of St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson Counties. They also hire 500 lifeguards each summer to work somewhere between 30 and 45 pools.

The company said most lifeguards tend to be high school or college students, who now focus on internships or sports during the summer, which makes recruitment difficult.

Last year, the company scrambled to hire more lifeguards last minute because their lifeguard staff wasn’t willing to work as many hours. So this year they are using social media as a recruitment tool.

“We’ve been, as a company, talking a lot about how to send the message that lifeguarding is actually quite an extraordinary job,” said Renee jeep, Vice President of Lifeguards Unlimited. “We have young people who are trained and empowered to save lives. You know, 15, 16 years old, they are capable of doing that.”

Renee said the company also offers discounts to help with training and certification costs.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved