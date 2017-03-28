Chick-fil-A giving free food to Cardinals fans throughout regular season

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Anyone wearing St. Louis Cardinals gear will get free food from Chick-fil-A on Thursday home game days through the regular season.

All 13 area stores will offer a free Original Chick-fil-A Sandwich or 8-count Chicken Nugget to fans wearing Cardinals gear from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates: April 27, May 4, June 1, June 15, July 6, July 27, August 10, August 24, September 14 and September 28.

“We are thrilled to fuel Cardinals Nation as we cheer on the Redbirds towards another championship,” said Eric Benting, Owner/Operator of the Chick-fil-A at Sunset Hills. “This is just one way our local restaurants support the community.”

Click here for a list of Chick-fil-A locations.

