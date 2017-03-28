Trash can fire in bathroom caused evacuation of Bryan Middle School Monday

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Bryan Middle School was evacuated for a short time Monday due to a trash can fire in a bathroom.

Around 11:30 a.m., a fire alarm went off, alerting everyone inside there was a fire in the trash can in the boy’s bathroom in the 7th grade hallway, according to a letter sent by Dr. Suzanne Chester, the school’s principal.

Staff members were able to extinguish the fire quickly. Members of the Cottleville Fire Protection District also responded to the alarm.

Dr. Chester’s note stated when students returned to the building, they resumed their lunch schedule, but all classes in the 7th grade hallway were relocated. The note also said they hoped to have students back to their regular classrooms before the school day ended.

School officials and the fire protection district are currently investing the fire.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved