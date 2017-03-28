Man charged following deadly shooting outside 7-Eleven

Theron Morton, who lives in the 9800 block of Duke Drive in St. Louis, got into an argument with the victim, 36-year-old Darrikus Tipler, outside the Chambers Road convenience store on March 27. (STL County PD)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police have charged a 23-year-old man in the murder of a victim outside of a Moline Acres 7-Eleven.

According to police Theron Morton, who lives in the 9800 block of Duke Drive in St. Louis, got into an argument with the victim, 36-year-old Darrikus Tipler, outside the Chambers Road convenience store on March 27.

Witnesses report Theron and Tipler began to fight in the parking lot when Theron reportedly produced a gun and shot Tipler, who was unarmed.

Theron reportedly fled without calling an ambulance.

Tipler was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot just after 10 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Based on witness testimony and surveillance footage, police identified Theron as a possible suspect and began circulating his photo to local media outlets as they searched for him.

On April 12, he turned himself in, accompanied by an attorney.

Theron has a criminal record, having pleaded guilty in St. Louis County Circuit Court to felony burglary, felony property damage and felony stealing.

