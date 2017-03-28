Police: Man shot, killed former girlfriend before turning gun on himself

Officers outside a home in Glasgow Village following an apparent murder-suicide Monday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in North County’s Glasgow Village.

The St. Louis County Police Department said 31-year-old McKinley Jackson shot the mother of his children, 29-year-old Sheena Engstrom before turning the gun on himself.

Police found Jackson's body in the driveway and located Engstrom on the front porch of a home in the 10600 block of Dunkeld Circle around 9:20 Monday night.

According to police, the Engstrom and Jackson were formerly a couple and have a history of domestic violence between them.

The incident is currently under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

