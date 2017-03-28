Man's remains found in pit where other remains were found

OWENSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have found a man's remains in the same water-filled clay pit where other remains were found.

The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office said Monday on its Facebook page that divers found the remains of 60-year-old James Holt, of Florissant, on Wednesday in the pit near the small town of Owensville. The discovery came one day after the other remains were found and Holt was reported missing. Holt also was identified then as a person of interest.

The sheriff's department said last week only that there was unspecified "evidence of an apparent homicide."

So far, only Holt's remains have been identified. The Facebook post says an autopsy is pending.

Gasconade County Sheriff John Romanus described the investigation as "unique" and declined to offer any details beyond what was posted on Facebook.

