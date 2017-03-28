Man shoots woman outside Ladue Schnucks, kills himself hours later, police believe

LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A ‘person of interest’ was found dead inside a car in Richmond Heights following a shooting at a Ladue Schnucks Tuesday morning.

Around 5 a.m., a nearby officer said he heard shots being fired outside the Schnucks, located on Lindbergh. When the officer arrived at the store, he found the 50-year-old shot by the entrance. The woman was listed in critical condition following surgery.

“I’ve tried to go in two entrances and they are both on lockdown,” said Denise Williams, an employee at the store. “My manager came in on the other end, where there’s not any yellow tape, and the officer walked over and said, ‘Go back to your car.’”

About two hours after the woman was shot, a “person of interest” was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Woodson Avenue north of Dale in Richmond Heights. Officials believe the man, who was later identified as Michael Hutson, 51, of Imperial, shot her then drove away.

According to officials, the man found dead in Richmond Heights and the woman shot at Schnucks were married. There was a restraining order.

Schnucks released the following statement following the shooting:

We are seeing to the needs of our teammates at our Schnucks location at 10275 Clayton Road following a shooting incident on the store parking lot at about 5:00 this morning. The safety and well-being of all our teammates is our top priority. We have our human resources team assisting at the scene with our other teammates to make sure they are being cared for during this difficult time. The store is closed as the investigation continues, and we are offering authorities any assistance we can. For any other details, please contact the Ladue Police.

Officials said they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the shooting.

The store reopened to customers before 12 p.m. Tuesday.

We will update this developing story when more information is known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved