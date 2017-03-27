Replacement headstones ordered for vandalized Jewish cemetery - KMOV.com

Replacement headstones ordered for vandalized Jewish cemetery

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
Hundreds of headstones were turned over at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City Sunday. Credit: KMOV Hundreds of headstones were turned over at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City Sunday. Credit: KMOV
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Replacement headstones have been ordered following vandalism at a local Jewish cemetery.

More than 150 headstones were toppled or broken at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City in February.

Most of the headstones have been uprighted, but 16 were broken and have to be replaced.

The cemetery said it will take three months for the replacements to be made.

Authorities are still searching for those responsible for the vandalism.

