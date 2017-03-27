Wash U med school patient info may be compromised due to phishing scam

Officials at the Washington University School of Medicine are concerned that patient information may have leaked because of a phishing scam.

The school says a fake email went out to employees in December asking for log-in information. Some information such as patient names, birth dates, and medical diagnoses may have been released.

A small number of patient social security numbers may have also been leaked.

Officials are not sure how many patients are affected, but an investigation is ongoing.

