Suspect charged in Frontenac shooting that injured teen

A photographer takes evidence photos at the scene of a shooting on Carole Lane in Frontenac Monday. Credit: KMOV

Brandon Davis is accused of shooting a 17-year-old on Carole Lane in Frontenac. Credit: Frontenac PD

Authorities have charged Brandon C. Davis in connection with the shooting of a teenager in Frontenac Monday night.

Officials said around 7:10 p.m., Frontenac Police found a 17-year-old was found shot on Carole Lane, about a mile from Plaza Frontenac.

After being shot, the teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

According to police, the 17-year-old got into the passenger side of the suspect’s car. While inside the car, the two got into an argument, during which the suspect shot him.

Davis is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Davis is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation.

