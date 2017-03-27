South City homeowner finds gun in front yard

Jake Austin found a gun in his yard while doing yard work outside his south city home. (Credit: Jake Austin)

A South City homeowner discovered something unexpected while doing yard work over the weekend.

"We just found it here in the corner in these leaves here," Jake Austin told News 4.

What Austin found was an unloaded gun.

"You expect to find leaves and trash but never guns," he said.

There are many questions surrounding this unusual find.

"As a parent, you get worried. Really, what I thought was don't put guns in my yard," he said.

Austin called police. They came by and carefully removed the gun. Police tell us an officer took it to the department lab. The firearms serial number was defaced.

"Hopefully, they can find something related to it because it was obviously hidden for a reason, thrown out of a car or something else," said Austin.

Police are not able to tell if people finding guns on their property is a common occurrence. They simply have too many found property reports to sort through.

However, if you do find a gun, don't touch it and call police right away.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved