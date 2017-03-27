Michael Porter, Jr. on why he chose Mizzou

In a recent blog post, Michael Porter, Jr. discussed why he chose to play his college basketball at Mizzou.

Porter, Jr. is the National High School Player of the Year and rated the top recruit in the country. He originally committed to Washington where his father was an assistant coach under Lorenzo Romar, but Romar was recently fired.

New Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin recently hired Michael Porter Sr. as an assistant. Porter Jr. said playing with his dad was top priority, he also added in the blog that he is excited about the direction Martin will take the basketball program.

“I’m definitely expecting next year to be a big year for us and people don’t know this, but I’ve got some big plans. I’m working behind the scenes to make 2017-18 be a big year for Missouri basketball!

I think we’re gonna surprise a lot of people.”

Porter, Sr. was an assistant coach with Mizzou women's basketball team from 2010-2016.

You can read the blog by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved