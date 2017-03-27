Shriners giving hope to girl born with rare condition

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV.com) – During the entire month of March, News 4 has been sharing stories from Shriners Hospital's for Children St. Louis leading up to the KMOV Cares: Heroes 4 Kids telethon on March 30.

Azaria Lumpkins, 1, a patient at Shriner's, was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome, a rare disorder in which Amniotic bands wrap around limbs in the womb, often causing birth defects.

In addition to her left hand, Lumpkins is missing the toes on her left foot and had developed clubfoot as a result of her condition.

“Her foot was actually not straight like this, got to get it straight, it was turned in and to the side,” said her mother Martha Williams.

After seeing commercials on TV, her parents turned to Shriners' Hospitals for Children St. Louis.

“It’s an extended family, they were able to give us more hope than we thought,” said Williams.

Doctors performed surgeries fixing Lumpkins' clubfoot. The staff at the hospital also does therapy with her and provides braces.

“We bring childhood back to children,” said John Gloss of Shriners.

Shriners helps children with orthopedic care even if they can't afford it.

“Regardless of their ability to pay, we will treat whomever,” said Gloss.

Lumpkins parents went from being fearful of her ability to ever walk to being hopeful she will one day be dancing and playing basketball. And it’s all thanks to Shriners' Hospitals for Children St. Louis.

“I don’t even have the words, appreciate everyone, talked me through it all, said everything was going to be okay, definitely recommend to a lot of people,” said Williams.

The KMOV Cares: Heroes 4 Kids telethon is Thursday March 30 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved