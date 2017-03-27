SLU study predicts St. Louis will be hot Zika area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- New research shows the risk for Zika could be unusually high in the St. Louis area this year.

Researchers at St. Louis University say the recent unseasonably warm temperatures and rain could add to the risk.

The new study looked at different factors that contribute to the spread of Zika around the world. Researchers found St. Louis, with its high rates of sexually transmitted diseases, the presence of mosquitos and areas of poverty could mean higher rates of Zika.

"I think the key to these findings is to look at locations where additional preventative measures should be made not to create alarm but to be prepared rather than trying to react at a time when there is concern," said Enbal Shacham, a research with SLU.

In 2016 the CDC ranked St. Louis the highest area for STD rates in the nation.