Video surfaces of more violence on a MetroLink platform

This fight was allegedly recorded at the DeBaliviere MetroLink station. Credit: KMOV

Video that was allegedly shot at the DeBaliviere MetroLink station showing violence was released this past weekend.

The 39-second video was allegedly shot on Friday and shows several people throwing punches and at least two fights breaking out at the same. At one point, it appears a woman intervenes to try and stop the fighting.

St. Louis Police said they are looking into the video, which was released one week after a man was shot and killed by a stray bullet at a MetroLink stop across from Busch Stadium.

One passenger told News 4 she still feels safe. She takes MetroLink every day from her home in Wellston to her job in Brentwood.

“I’ve been riding all my life and feel safe. Every once and awhile, you got some crazy people, young people, old people. Other than that, I don’t have a problem with it,” said MetroLink passenger Desiree Redus.

Others said some stops and routes are safer than others.

“Certain stops like Union Station, individuals are selling drugs and stuff like that. They don’t hassle anybody, they just ask and move on,” said MetroLink passenger Peter Collier.

MetroLink security says they are asking police departments it works with to step up their efforts, adding that their own security officers will be working overtime.

