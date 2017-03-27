Hotel abruptly cancels woman's opening day reservations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Some Cards fans didn't get opening day tickets they thought they'd purchased.



Nancy Hitt and her friends have a tradition of going to the Cardinals opening day game together and were looking forward to being in the stands Sunday evening.

Hitt told News 4, "We've done it for at least 15 years that we can all remember."



She said she and her friends always purchase a package deal offered by a local hotel and for the last several year they've booked three rooms and purchased 12 tickets through a package offered by Hotel Lumiere at the Arch, next to Lumiere Place Casino.



"Just like last year I called December 1 and made our reservations for the Lumiere which is a room and tickets and we're all excited," said Hitt.



But Hitt said her excitement turned to disappointment when she got an email on Friday from Hotel Lumiere saying, due to a policy change by the Cardinals, the hotel wouldn't be able to offer the opening day package this year.



News 4 contacted the Cardinals and a spokesman said as a corporate sponsor Hotel Lumiere could purchase blocks of tickets at a discount in the past but the hotel didn't renew its sponsorship and would have to pay full price for this year's opening day. But the spokesman said a block of tickets is still available for the hotel to purchase.

Hitt said she and her friends were devastated to get the news, especially so close to the day of the game, when tickets are so hard to come by.

"Extremely disappointed, not just us, I'm sure there are a lot of people who have reservations and they're going to be very disappointed as well."

News 4 contacted Hotel Lumiere and are waiting to hear back from a spokesperson.

Tuesday morning, Hitt said a member of her group called the Cardinals and the front office offered to sell them eight tickets at a similar discount to what they have gotten through Hotel Lumiere in the past years. She said they only are getting eight tickets because some members of her group had already purchased tickets to the game elsewhere.

In addition, Hitt said the hotel agreed to give them free rooms from the night of the game.



