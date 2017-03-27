MLS commissioner visits St. Louis ahead of April 4 vote

A rendering of the proposed MLS stadium that would be built near Union Station. Credit: MLS

Major League Soccer fans gathered across from Busch Stadium on Monday to voice their support for soccer coming to St. Louis.

That push by fans got a big boost from a key player on Monday, just a week before an important vote next Tuesday.

That boost came from the Commissioner of Major League Soccer, visiting St. Louis to try and win over city voters on the two propositions that need to pass for a stadium to be built.

The Commissioner, Don Garber, and key investors in the St. Louis soccer franchise met with reporters downtown to talk about how they believe professional soccer will not only thrive here in St. Louis, but will also benefit the city.

All of this is hinging on the vote to allow public money from a hike in the city's use tax to help fund a stadium.

There was also a lot of talk about the city's long history with the sport.

"You think about where St. Louis is today and where it's going in the future with cortex and lot of things happening with new companies and new energy coming in this community we think would be a bigger soccer city than it was over the many generations of support for the sport so it has our league interested, clearly the vote on April 4 is the key," Commissioner Garber said.

