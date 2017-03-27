St. Louis Mayoral candidates talk about weekend gun violence

St. Louis police are investigating weekend shootings involving a dozen victims. One of them killed a 15-year old. In another, the victims and the suspects were all young women.

City leaders say safety is their number one priority and both candidates say it's been an important conversation during their campaign.



"There are lots of people effected by that, seven people shot, each has 10 family members or 20 family members and their lives are forever changed," said Democrat Lyda Krewson.



Krewson and Republican Andrew Jones agree the violence in the city needs to stop.

"It's a deploring action that took place. It makes you repulse the fact that you had people's lives taken and thar gun violence was used at all," said Jones.



Both candidates say curbing violence is at the top of their agenda, but they have different plans of action.



Jones said, "Specifically, if I think we can get rid of the number one crime dealing with this narcotics trade here in St. Louis that promotes this very violent element of crime, about 80 percent of it. I think at that point when people see that we're doing our job, I think they'll be more apt to do the same."



"We have to implement prevention programs, we have to have more recreation programs, we have to have after school jobs, we have to have alternative sentencing, that's all on the prevention side, but we also have to hire more police officers," said Krewson.



The election is taking place on April 4.



