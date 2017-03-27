Winner of Cardinals' 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' contest to receive VIP experience

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals are giving away a VIP experience that includes 12 tickets to a game in July.

The winner of the second annual “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” video contest will get the VIP experience, tickets and their video played on the scoreboard at Busch Stadium before the Cardinals-Rockies game on July 26.

Fans can enter the contest by taking a video of them singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and submitting it on the Cardinals website.

The inaugural contest was won by elementary school children from Germantown, Illinois.

Click here for more information or to enter the contest.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.