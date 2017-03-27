"Person of interest" sought after doctor's office burglarized over the weekend (Credit: Town & Country Police)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Town and Country police are asking for help identifying a “person of interest” after a burglary at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center over the weekend.

Police said a doctor’s office inside the medical center was burglarized between March 24 and March 26.

An employee discovered the burglary had occurred upon arriving to work early Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is urged to contact police at 314-587-2866.

